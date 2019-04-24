Magnitude-5.2 earthquake strikes Nepal

By Wam

Nepal was struck by a magnitude-5.2 earthquake early Wednesday, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, quoted the country's seismological centre as saying.

The moderate intensity quake hit at 6:29 am local time, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. Its epicentre was in Naubise, about 28 kilometres south-west of Kathmandu.

Another quake of magnitude 4.3 hit 12 minutes after the first one, according to the centre.

The centre said both were aftershocks of the devastating earthquake that struck Nepal on 25th April, 2015. More than 44,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the magnitude-7.8 quake.

People in Kathmandu felt the seismic event, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.