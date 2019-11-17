Man believe he has captured Bigfoot howling

By Bang

A man believes he has record Bigfoot howling.

Gino Meekis - from Ontario, Canada - recorded videos of loud noises in the woods while he was hunting grouse with his wife and grandson, and he's credited the sound to the huge mythical creature.

Meekis told CTV News that he had "never heard anything like this before" and that he had initially thought it was moose or bear.

He said: "It was more bass-y than anything I've heard scream before. I started thinking of all the animals in the area - I'd heard during my life - and it didn't match."

Meekis admitted that they fled to his vehicle as they were concerned that the creature would approach.

He said: "At first, I wasn't scared because it sounded kind of far from where we were. It sounded like a kilometre away. So if it started coming, we had enough time to get out of there.

"We could hear it moving... it sounded kind of heavy. But my wife, she got scared... picked up our grandson and started walking fast towards the vehicle."