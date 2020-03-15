Man in love triangle gets to 22 years for killing teacher

By AP

A Utah man who was in a love triangle and mistakenly killed a Virginia elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Ed Shaw was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Caroline Hendrix.

Shaw fatally shot Hendrix on New Year's Eve 2017.

Court documents say Shaw meant to kill a man, Alex Novak, who was previously involved with Shaw's lover.

Shaw attempted to kill Novak on New Year's Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak's. She was sitting in Novak's car when Shaw shot her.

