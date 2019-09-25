McDonald's enlists Alexa and Google to help with its hiring

By AP

Want a job at McDonald's? Just ask your smartphone.

McDonald's is now letting job seekers start an application by using voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant.

Users can say, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's." Then Alexa will respond by asking which country they want to work in and play McDonald's catchy "I'm lovin' it" jingle. After that, users can share their phone number and get a link to continue the application process.

The function is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

McDonald's may add the feature in other markets.

Google and Amazon say McDonald's is one of the first direct employers to use their voice recognition systems this way.

It's not yet available through Apple's Siri.