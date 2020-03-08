Mexican women to 'disappear' for a day to protest

By AP

A call for Mexico's women to strike Monday has captured growing interest after a year of increasingly heated and frequent protests against gender violence.

It has also generated an intense debate about whether becoming "invisible" will be a political statement, a diluted effort because some bosses have authorized paid time off or an effective way to push for change.

The debate on whether to go silent for a day has gone beyond feminist collectives, public figures and social networks to become a conversation topic in the streets of Mexico, even for those who don't feel empowered to skip work.

Major banks, media companies and law firms have joined the call to action.

