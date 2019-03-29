Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President visit Al Alamein War Museum

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Egypt Abdel Fatah el-Sisi today visited the Al Alamein War Museum whose exhibits commemorate the 1942 World War II battle of the same name.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed toured the museum's five halls, each of which is dedicated to one of the four countries involved in the war, including Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Egypt in addition to the Joint Hall. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince listened to an explanation on the history of the museum and its various halls which house items from the war, including huge army tanks and various larger weapons as well as light and heavy equipment.

Sheikh Mohamed signed in the museum's visitor book, saying: "I and my brother President Abdul Fatah el-Sisi visited Al Alamein World War II Military Museum where historical exhibits commemorate the 1942 World War II and bear an indelible witness to a battle that was a turning point in the War. May God bless Egypt, and its people and protect them from all evils."

"Heartfelt welcome to my beloved brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Always together, God Willing," wrote President el-Sisi in response.

Late Sheikh Zayed visited Al Alamein Museum in 1992.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, and Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.