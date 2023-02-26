Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King's Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs in Bahrain.

The banquet was held at Al Marmoum on the occasion of winning the World Endurance Championship yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by 126 male and female riders representing 36 countries worldwide.



The banquet was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority and Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

