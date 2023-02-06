Mohammed bin Rashid directs urgent humanitarian aid to the affected people in Syria, at a value of 50 million dirhams

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid worth AED50 million to the brotherly Syrian people, in order to provide relief to those affected by the most devastating earthquake that the country has witnessed in decades.

His Highness affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is ready to support the Syrian brothers in facing this great calamity that befell them, indicating that the UAE will also stand by the Syrian people, and will continue to extend a helping hand to them until they overcome this ordeal, as an expression of its noble human values.

The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to the most affected groups in brotherly Syria, many of whose regions were affected at dawn on Monday by the repercussions of the earthquake that claimed the lives of dozens of the Syrian people.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development assistance an essential part of its foreign relations, and for years the UAE has topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of official development assistance (ODA) in comparison to its national income. The urgent humanitarian aid to the brotherly Syrian people embodies the Ninth Principle of ‘’ The Principles of the 50’’ which states ‘’

The UAE’s foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples and that the foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture.

