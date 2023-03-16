Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting, held at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and partnerships between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues and new opportunities to work together to advance peace and cooperation in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; and His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department.

