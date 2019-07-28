New Mexico chile plant selected to be grown in space

By Reuters

A new Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.

It will be launched to the to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020.

This will be done to test how to produce food beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, and to demonstrate how NASA’s Advanced Plant Habitat – which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like Co2, humidity and lighting – works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.

It will be the very first fruiting plant that the U.S. will grow aboard the Space Station.