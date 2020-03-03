No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spokesman

By WAM

The Saudi Health ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said the Kingdom has not recorded any cases of the new coronavirus so far.

He told a news conference Sunday that 2,200 hospital beds are dedicated for quarantine cases, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He added that 25 hospitals have been prepared to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected in the kingdom, as part of precautionary measures which include closing its borders to foreign "umrah" pilgrims.

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s trade activity had not been impacted and "is going as usual."

