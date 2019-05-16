Oman rejects 'irresponsible incidents' on vessels near UAE territorial waters

By Wam

Oman has rejected what it described "irresponsible incidents" on vessels near the UAE territorial waters.

In a statement carried by the Oman official news agency, ONA, Oman Foreign Ministry expressed Sultanate's "utmost sorrow", saying that "it follows with interest the incidents of commercial vessels off the coast of the sisterly UAE.

"Sultanate also stresses the importance of concerted regional and international efforts for the safety of maritime navigation and avoid any causes that would compromise the safety and stability of the region," the statement concluded.