By WAM

Around 6.97 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah as of Thursday, reported Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The report quoting the Kingdom's 'Umrah weekly-monitoring indicator' also said over 7.4 million (7,463,259) visas have already been issued for the pilgrims.

As part of the Kingdom Vision 2030, the Saudi government seeks to attract over 30 million Umrah pilgrims by ensuring best possible services and outstanding experience, added the report.