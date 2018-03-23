Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade

Pakistanis celebrated on Friday their National Day with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware. Troops, including female soldiers, marched past a stand with political and military leaders.

Thousands chanted "Long Live Pakistan" as Pakistani air force jets flew over, showing off the country's air power, and paratroopers jumped out of helicopters.

As part of security measures in Islamabad, authorities suspended mobile phone services during the parade, presumably as a precaution against homemade bombs being triggered remotely by cell phones.

Pakistani jets perform aerobatic manouvers during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

Pakistani army soldiers travel on a vehicle carrying long-range ballistic Shaheen II missiles during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain (C) rides a horse-drawn carriage escorted by presidential guards as he arrives at the venue for the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (2R) arrives with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R) to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (2R), Pakistani Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi (C), Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan (top-R) and Pakistani Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat (2L) arrive to receive Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

An Indian delegation including Indian Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao (C) watch the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. Photo: AFP