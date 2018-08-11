Pakistani lawmakers to elect next PM on August 18

By AP

The party of Pakistan’s former cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan says voting among lawmakers to elect the country’s new prime minister will take place August 18.

Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for Khan’s Tahreek-e-Insaf party, made the announcement Friday.

The country’s caretaker prime minister announced Thursday that the National Assembly will meet on August 13 when newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in.

Khan is the likely next prime minister. Chaudhry said the party has the backing of 180 lawmakers in the 342-seat assembly and Khan needs 172 votes to be appointed to the post. .

Khan faces some competition from the leader of the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, Shahbaz Sharif, who has jointly been fielded for the post of prime minister by opposition parties.

Likely new Pakistan PM putting coalition government together

