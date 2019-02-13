Pakistani Minister awards UAE diplomat with 'Best Diplomat Award'

By Wam

Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Deputy Consul-General of UAE in Karachi, has been awarded with the 2018 Best Diplomat Award in Pakistan in recognition of his efforts in providing charitable assistance on behalf of the UAE to poor families in Pakistan.

Al Rumaithi was presented with the award by Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubaida Jalal, in a ceremony attended by members of the diplomatic corps in Pakistan, and representatives of foreign and local companies.

The Emirati diplomat supervised the provision of drinking water, health projects and mobile clinics in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan since 2006, thus enhancing ties between the UAE and Pakistan.