Paraglider dead after flying into a cliff

By AFP

Australian police were on Sunday trying to recover the body of a paraglider who crashed into a cliff face south of Sydney and fell to his death.

Police said that on Saturday afternoon they were called out to "a popular paragliding location, following reports a glider had crashed into the side of the cliff."

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, hit the cliff and dropped almost 200 metres (650 feet) down the sheer face.

Police said the recovery effort on Saturday was hampered by the difficult terrain and "due to poor light," and renewed efforts to recover the man's body were underway early Sunday.

The incident took place near Bald Hill, which offers sweeping views of verdant cliffs and the South Pacific a short drive from Sydney.

Local media reported the man, believed to be in his 50s, may have been blown back into the cliff after takeoff.