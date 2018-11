By Wam

Voting stations opened across Bahrain on Saturday for voters to cast their ballots in the fifth quadrennial parliamentary and municipal elections since 2002.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, voters will elect the 40 members of the Council of Representatives and the 30 members of the municipal councils for the 2018-2022 term.

Ballots can be cast in 40 constituency polling stations, as well as 14 general polling centres across the Kingdom, the agency explained.