Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

By WAM

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has received the credentials of Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In a protocol ceremony, Queen Elizabeth received Ambassador Belhoul, his wife, and several diplomats at Buckingham Palace in London.

During the meeting, Ambassador Belhoul conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Queen Elizabeth II, along with their wishes to the people of Britain for further progress and prosperity.

Queen Elizabeth II conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the people of the UAE.