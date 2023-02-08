Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

By WAM

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ahmed bin Salman Al Musalam, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of unifying their visions and stances on issues of mutual concern at international parliamentary meetings.

Ghobash highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Bahrain, which are advancing daily due to the friendly ties between their leaderships, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He then congratulated Al Musallam for being elected speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain.

The talks between the two sides focussed on several topics, including ways of advancing their parliamentary diplomacy.

They also highlighted the importance of exchanging bilateral visits, which serve the mutual interests of the two countries and promote parliamentary cooperation.

