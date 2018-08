By Wam

In an official statement, Saudi Arabian Airlines has announced the immediate suspension of reservations on its flights to Toronto, Canada, and the suspension of all flights to and from Toronto from Monday, 13th August 2018.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the airline said that canceled tickets will be accepted with no cancellation charges to be applied. All efforts to find solutions for passengers effected by the decision will take place, the Saudi Airlines added.