Saudi Arabia and UNESCO discuss cooperation

  Wam
Published

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, have discussed cooperation between the two sides.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the parties reviewed Saudi Arabia's initiatives in the cultural field, its continuous cooperation with UNESCO and opportunities for its development in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

