Saudi Arabia Contemplates Implementation of Three-Day Weekend System

By E247

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia said that the authorities are considering the possibility of a 3-day weekend system in the kingdom.

The Ministry confirms that it is studying the current work system through a periodic review of the applicable regulations.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East to implement the 2-and-half-day, and 3-day weekend in the emirate of Sharjah.

The UAE Government adopted the new system from Jan1, 2022.

According to the new law, employees will be working for four and a half days per week in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.

The holidays will be on Saturday and Sunday, and Friday will be a half-day.

In Sharjah, the third largest emirate of the UAE, the Ruler of Sharjah His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, the Executive Council in the Emirate approved the weekly leave to 3 days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

According to a survey, the new weekly work system introduced by the Government of Sharjah has improved the productivity, satisfaction rate and happiness of the employees by almost 90 per cent.

The most prominent results showed an increase in employees productivity in 88 per cent of the entities , 81 per cent increase in positive communication between employees, 61 per cent increase in the rate of providing e-government services outside of official working hours, 74 per cent increase in the attendance rate, 76 per cent increase in innovation and creativity, and 46 per cent decrease in sick leave rate.

According to media reports, Oman is also planning to move towards a three-day weekend.

