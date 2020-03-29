Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flights

By WAM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it will extend the suspension of workplace attendance in both public and private sectors and international passenger flights among efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued by an official source at the Ministry of Interior, all domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis also remain suspended.

The statement added that the Kingdom will extend suspension of attendance at workplaces in all government and private sectors, except for the excluded parties, until further notice.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.