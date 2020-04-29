Saudi Arabia reports 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 20,077

By WAM

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,266 new cases of COVID-19, as part of the country's "active screening process", reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Assistant Minister of Health and Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al Abdulaali said the new cases were detected in many cities including Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Taif.

The total coronavirus cases in the Kingdom now stands at 20,077, with 17,141 active cases and 118 critical cases, Dr. Al Abdulaali added.

He also announced 253 new recoveries, bringing the total to 2,784, while also noting eight deaths, taking the death toll to 152.

