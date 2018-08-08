Saudi Cabinet reaffirms "absolute rejection" of Canadian government’s interferences

By Wam

The Saudi Cabinet has reaffirmed its "absolute rejection" of the Canadian government’s stance in the diplomatic row between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia ordered the Canadian ambassador to leave the Kingdom and froze all new trade and investment with the country after accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs.

The move came in response to Canadian statements demanding the release of what Canada called "civil society and women’s rights activists".

The Council of Ministers said at a meeting here today: "The Canadian government’s position was not based on true information or events regarding what it called the detained civil activists," the Saudi Press agency reported on Tuesday.

It reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s stance to abiding by international conventions, principles and norms that respect the sovereignty of each state and refrain to interfere in the internal matters of other countries.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet said it is was closely following the efforts of governmental and civil bodies serving Hajj pilgrims, and the preparations they are offering to facilitate the process of pilgrimage to worshippers.