Saudi Crown Prince arrives in London

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, has arrived in the British capital, London, on Tuesday evening, as part of an official visit to the country, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Upon his arrival, the Crown Prince was received by British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and a number of officials.

The visit is in response to an invitation by the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.