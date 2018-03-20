Saudi Crown Prince heads for US on Official Visit

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence, left today for the United States on an official visit, the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.

The visit is in implementation to the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet with US President Donald Trump and a number of officials to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest, the statement added.