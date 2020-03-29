Saudi forces intercept, destroy two Houthi ballistic missiles

By WAM

The Saudi Air Defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia against cities of Riyadh and Jazan.

The interception of the missiles resulted in debris scattering on some residential areas with "no casualties", Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman for the Coalition Forces for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, in a statement, which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

"The launch of ballistic missiles by the terrorist Houthi militia and the IRGC at this time reflects the real threat of this terrorist militia and the Iranian regime sponsoring it," according to Al Malki.

"This villainous attack does not target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its nationals and expatriates only, but targets international unity and solidarity, especially under such difficult and bitter conditions in which the world unites in combatting the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, epidemic," he added.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy such ballistic capabilities to protect civilians as well as regional and international security," the spokesman concluded.

