Saudi King calls for two emergency summits in Makkah on May 30

By WAM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has called the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states as well as the heads of state of Arab League for two extraordinary summits, in Makkah on May 30th to look into the recent acts of sabotage against commercial vessels off the UAE waters and the dual terrorist attacks against two Saudi pumping stations, and their consequences on the region.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency tonight as saying that the call comes in line with the Saudi King's keenness to "consult and coordinate with the leaders of the brethren leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states as well as the leaders of Arab League countries, in all matters that would enhance the security and stability in the region."