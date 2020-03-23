Saudi King issues curfew order to limit COVID-19 spread

By WAM

The King of Saudi Arabia has issued a curfew order to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the state agency, the curfew will commence on 23rd March 2020 from 19:00 until 06:00 the next day, and will continue for a period of 21 days.

The order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted exemptions for individuals working in the security, military, and media sector, as well as employees in healthcare and service sectors. It added that the Saudi Ministry of Interior will provide a detailed statement on the curfew conditions and exemptions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.