By Wam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has issued a royal order appointing Abdulhadi bin Ahmed bin Abdulwahab Al-Mansouri as President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, GACA, at the rank of Minister.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the order shall be implemented by competent authorities.