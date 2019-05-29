Saudi Mufti receives Abdullah bin Bayyah

By Wam

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, General Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Senior Scholars Authority and the Scientific Research and Fatwa Administration, received Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the "Values of Moderation in the Texts of the Quran and the Sunnah" conference organised by the Islamic World Alliance.

During their meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, both sides discussed their cooperation in implementing the mutual vision of their leaderships, while stressing the importance of fatwas and their role in confronting violence and hatred, encouraging moderation, and promoting world peace and human dignity.

Abdullah bin Bayyah presented the UAE’s Fatwa control strategy and its efforts to implement the Fatwa Charter approved by the council.

Al Sheikh highlighted the UAE’s experience in managing religious affairs, and congratulated it for establishing the council.