Saudi opens 'Mataf' for non-Umrah performers

By WAM

Saudi Arabia has announced the opening of the Mataf (area for circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) for non-Umrah performers starting from Saturday, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The General President of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais said the decision came following a royal order by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He added that there was a "plan drawn up for this purpose."

This follows a major cleaning and sterilisation operation inside and outside the Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Dr. Al Sudais also stressed the need to adhere to precautionary procedures and cooperate with Grand Mosque workers to maintain public safety.

