Saudi plane makes emergency landing at Jeddah Airport

A Saudi airplane made an emergency landing last night at the King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah after facing technical issues on a flight from Madinah to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV3818, which was carrying 141 passengers and 10 crew members, was diverted to the Riyadh airport for an emergency landing after a defect in the hydraulic system was noticed. After facing difficulties with lowering the front wheels, the pilot landed without taking down the front, at 21:50 local time.

Officials said that emergency rescue teams and firefighters evacuated the passengers via the aircraft's emergency slides.

It was reported that 52 passengers suffered minor injuries, while others suffered some bone fractures during the evacuation.

The country's Aviation Investigation Bureau have launched an investigation into the incident.