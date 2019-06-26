Saudi Special Forces capture Daesh Yemen Province leader

By Wam

The official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al Malki, has said that at 09:20 on Sunday, 3rd June 2019, Saudi Special Forces, with cooperation from Yemeni Special Forces, conducted a successful operation that resulted in the capture of the leader of Daesh Yemen Province (ISIL-YP), Abu Osama Al-Muhajir, as well as other elements of the terrorist group including the chief financial officer of the Daesh branch in Yemen.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported Al Malki explaining that a house was kept under close surveillance, revealing the presence of the terror group’s leader, and other elements, along with three women and three children.

"‏While conducting the operation, the Coalition has taken all precautionary measures to protect civilians. By fully identifying and understanding their daily routines in the area through monitoring and surveillance, the operation was successful in capturing the terrorists, and ensuring the safety of the women and children inside the house," the spokesman added.

According to Al Malki, there were no injuries among the women and children inside the house, nor was there any collateral damage to civilians. "The operation also resulted in the confiscation of several weapons, ammunition, laptops, computers, cash in various currencies, electronic devices, GPS devices, communication devices, and other possessions," Al Malki said.

The entire operation lasted for ten minutes; including the raid, arrest of wanted terrorists, and the confiscation of possessions, he continued adding that the operation's success was a result of the close cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government in combatting and dismantling terrorist groups.

Al Malki affirmed that the operation is considered a significant blow to the terrorist group Daesh, especially in Yemen, and that it is a demonstrable example of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat terrorism in all of its shapes and forms.

The Kingdom is determined to continue its critical role in the fight against the terrorism, as part of the Global Coalition to defeat Daesh, and in close cooperation with allies, he said.

Al Malki concluded by saying that additional details about the operation cannot be disclosed at this time, and will be made available in the future due to ongoing investigations.