Sharjah Ruler visits Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University on Monday.

The Ruler of Sharjah, who is on an official visit to Egypt, was greeted by Dr. Ayman Al Khatib, Vice-President of Cairo University for Graduate Studies and Research, Dr. Amr Ahmed Mustafa, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, and several members of the administrative and teaching staff.

During his visit to the Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University, H.H. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi witnessed part of the meeting of the members of the Advisory Council of the College, which included the heads of departments and several businessmen working in the agricultural sector, and reviewed the future development plan of the college.

A short documentary was also presented about the most important contributions of the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting the programmes and activities of Cairo University in general and the College of Agriculture in particular. H.H. also toured an exhibition, held specifically for his visit, which showcased the achievements of the Faculty of Agriculture and the most important graduation projects of the College, such as the patents and certificates of academic recognition received by it for its programmes and activities.

On the occasion, while delivering a speech, the Ruler of Sharjah recalled the memories of his period of study at the Faculty of Agriculture, which he described as the most important and beautiful phase of his life.

Dr. Amr Ahmed Mustafa, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, remarked that though the Ruler of Sharjah did not hold an Egyptian passport he carried the country in his heart.

Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; and Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy; were also present during the visit.