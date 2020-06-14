Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on 21st June

By WAM

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union's Schengen area on 21st June, except for Portugal where the border will open on 1st July, as previously announced, Reuters quoted Spanish media including El Pais newspaper and Ser radio station on Sunday.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on 1st July without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving tourists on Monday as part of a test programme.

