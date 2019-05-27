Strong 8.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru

By AFP

A powerful 8.0-earthquake toppled houses, blocked roads and knocked out power in parts of Peru on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least 26 others as the shockwave extended into neighboring Ecuador.

The quake hit in a sparsely populated region of Peru's Amazon basin region but was felt over a wide area.

In Lima and other cities, frightened residents rushed into the streets.

"There are many old houses that have collapsed after this strong earthquake," said Hugo Araujo, the mayor of Yurimaguas, a town near the epicenter.

Peru's civil defense coordinator Ricardo Seijas told RPP radio that a man was killed by falling debris in his house in Cajamarca.

Danilo Munoz, the 48-year-old victim, was asleep when the quake struck at 2:41 am (0741 GMT).

Seijas said 11 people were injured in Peru, and more than 50 houses were left uninhabitable.

Reports said 15 people had been hurt in Ecuador.

The quake blocked roads, damaged a bridge and knocked down houses, said Peru's President Martin Vizcarra, adding that it was the most powerful quake to hit the country in 12 years.