Sudan condemns sabotage acts against 4 commercial ships near UAE territorial waters

By Wam

Sudan has condemned in the strongest terms the sabotage acts on four commercial ships, including two Saudi vessels, near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected any threat to the safety of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf or any international waterway, and any attempt to threaten the security and stability of the UAE and Saudi Arabia or to target their commercial interests, Sudan's official news agency SUNA reported.

It also affirmed Sudan's full support of the measures taken by the two countries to protect their security and safety of maritime navigation.