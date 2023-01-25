Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of Bahrain

By WAM

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, met with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Gudaibiya Palace, where they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador presented Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa with a letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness reiterated his pride in the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, based on a strong foundation of brotherhood, common vision, mutual understanding, and joint coordination.

Moreover, the two sides highlighted their shared aim to build upon existing cooperation and integration at various levels. In this regard, they commended the ways in which the bilateral partnership has produced positive outcomes for both countries and their peoples and fulfilled their aspirations for development and prosperity as a result of the support of the two countries’ leaderships.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan stressed the UAE’s interest in strengthening cooperation and integration between the two countries, expressing pride in the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation at all levels.

He praised the development of enduring relations that reflect the two countries’ partnership and cooperation, which are supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He also underscored the keenness to advance relations in a way that meets the aspirations of both countries’ peoples.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment; H.H. Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

