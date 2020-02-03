The worlds first cheese-themed hotel suite opens in London

By Bang

The world's first cheese-themed hotel suite has opened in London.

The Cheese Suite in Camden features themed furniture, wallpaper, cushions - and even offers cheese-scented soap in the bathroom, while guests can snuggle up for the night in cheese-themed bedding.

The suite has been created by Cafe Rouge to celebrate its new "cheesy menu", but it will only be open until February 6 with stays limited to a single night.

The accommodation is self-catered and there are plenty of themed cookbooks to hand.

If guests don't fancy cooking, guests can call a suitably cheesy delivery service.

Jacqueline Fletcher, head of marketing at Cafe Rouge, said: "We wanted to give the nation somewhere new and exciting to be totally immersed in one of their favourite foods in none other than a cheese-themed hotel suite, while also trying some of our winter dishes from the comfort of the sofa."

