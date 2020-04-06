Tiger at New York zoo tests positive for COVID-19

By WAM

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the first known case of a human infecting an animal and making it sick, Reuters quoted the zoo's chief veterinarian as saying on Sunday.

Nadia, the 4-year-old Malayan tiger that tested positive, was screened for the COVID-19 disease after developing a dry cough along with three other tigers and three lions, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the zoo, said in a statement. All of the cats are expected to recover, it said.

But officials believe this is a unique case because Nadia became sick after exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee.

