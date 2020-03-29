Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record daily increase

By WAM

At least 68 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, its biggest daily increase, Japan News Agency, Kyodo, quoted a metropolitan government official as saying.

The figure, to be finalised later in the day, followed 63 reported on Saturday and 40 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Tokyo to 430. The capital struggles with a recent surge in the number of cases Of the increase on Sunday, about 30 cases were from a hospital in Taito Ward that has already reported a number of infections.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked residents to stay indoors this weekend to prevent a spread of the virus while prefectures surrounding the city also responded by requesting that people refrain from traveling to the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

