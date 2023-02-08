Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

By WAM

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the arrival of two aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates at the Damascus Airport as part of the airlift launched to stand by the people affected by the earthquake that struck Syria.

A total of 12 tonnes of essential supplies and several tents to lodge 216 displaced people are part of the initial aid package that falls within the 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation on its first day.

