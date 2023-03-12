UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port carrying 1,000 tonnes of food parcels

By WAM

A UAE aid ship, carrying 37,500 food parcels (1,000 tonnes) arrived at the Port of Latakia today.

The move falls within the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Red Crescent Authority, as part of the Operation ‘Gallant Knight 2’, and the humanitarian airlift launched by the UAE since the onset of the natural disaster in Syria and Türkiye last month, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship transports the largest amount of aid at a single time to the Port of Latakia, with the food supplies to be deployed across the quake-hit areas in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the ongoing humanitarian support provided by the UAE since the earthquake struck last month.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the ERC said that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region come within the contributions made by the UAE's wise leadership to stemming the humanitarian impact of the earthquake on the Syria and Türkiye.

He added that the ERC is sustaining its response in the interests of those impacted as part of the "Gallant Knight 2’ Operation launched by the UAE within the framework of its humanitarian commitment and solidarity with the earthquake victims in the two countries, pointing out that the Authority is working in all fronts to alleviate the suffering left by the disaster.

He stressed that relief supplies will continue by air and sea to the people of Syria, noting that another ship will arrive in Latakia over the next few days, carrying more amounts of essential aid for the affected.

Tayseer Habib, Chair of the Latakia Governorate Council, thanked the UAE’s wise leadership for its proactive role in supporting Syria in the wake of the earthquake.

Today’s aid shipment included foodstuffs, medicines and medical equipment, which greatly contributed to alleviating the suffering of quake-affected people, Habib noted.

He expressed Syria’s appreciation for the pivotal role of the ERC and its cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in accelerating aid delivery operations, as well as the various forms of support it provides.

