UAE, Algeria explore cooperation in defence industries

By WAM

The Joint Emirati-Algerian Committee concluded its 11th meeting on Thursday.

Heading the Ministry of Defence delegation, Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, met during his official visit to Algeria, Lieutenant General Saïd Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army (ANP).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance defence and military relations between their countries, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and the exchange of information and expertise between their defence ministries.

They also explored new opportunities to strengthen relations between the UAE and Algeria in various fields, especially in the field of defence industries.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged views on the possibility of establishing joint ventures between Emirati and Algerian companies in defence industries, and affirmed their mutual interest in exchanging experiences in this field.

