UAE Ambassador attends oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan's PM

By Wam

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, has participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, in the presence of President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain.

The event, held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr 'Presidential Palace' in Islamabad, was attended by a number of key political figures and heads of diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

After the ceremony, Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and the UAE people to Pakistan's Prime Minister, wishing more progress, development, welfare and growth for the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.