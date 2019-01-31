UAE Ambassador meets Pakistani Minister of State of Climate Change

By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, and Pakistan's Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Wazir, have met to discuss bilateral relations between their countries and ways of developing them, particularly in clean energy and environmental protection.

The Pakistani Minister affirmed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE in those fields, pointing out that the steps taken by the Pakistani government in this regard are consistent with those of the UAE and its environmental outlook for the future.

The UAE Ambassador praised Pakistan's environmental efforts and spoke at the meeting about the UAE's successful experiences, its role in global efforts to achieve sustainability, and its use of latest technologies to ensure the sustainability of its natural resources.