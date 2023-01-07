UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs

By WAM

Dr Iman Ahmed Al Salami has presented a copy of her credentials to Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Othman al-Grandi, as the UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

The ambassadress conveyed to the Tunisian minister, the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Tunisian minister reciprocated the greetings and underscored his country's keenness to continue to develop relations between the two fraternal nations in various fields, wishing the government and people of the UAE continuing progress and prosperity.

The ambassadress expressed pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Tunisia, and her keenness to further strengthen relations between the two countries across various fields.

The Tunisian minister wished Al Salami success in fulfilling her duties, and emphasised his country's readiness to provide all support to facilitate her diplomatic mission.

